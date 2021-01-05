Spring Valley flies away with win over Lady Bulldogs

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

SPRING VALLEY — In a game that was rescheduled from December 18th, the Lady Bulldogs’ basketball team took on the Cardinals of Spring Valley on Wednesday afternoon, December 30th on the road. Unfortunately for the Lady Dawgs, the Cardinals flew away with a 60-42 victory.

Before the game the Bulldog players found out some disheartening news that perhaps affected their mind set. Jensine Boesl’s knee injury is more serious than initially believed. Boesl has a completely torn ACL and will be out for the rest of the season. In Jensine’s only complete game of the season she scored 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

“Jensine was a big part of what we were planning this year and the girls were holding hope for her return,” commented head coach Jay Lagerstrom.

Lagerstrom admitted that this was a tough game for them. Besides the bad news about Boesl, the Lady Dawgs struggled with their shooting including their free throws. The Lady Dawgs missed 20 of their 37 attempts from the line for a 45% shooting accuracy. Lagerstrom noted that would make it tough for anybody to win with those stats.

Besides shooting difficulties the Dawgs also got into some early foul trouble that changed what they wanted to do at both ends of the court. Lagerstrom was also disappointed with their defensive play.

“We had been averaging holding teams in the mid 30s and by doing that we give ourselves chances to win, right now we’re not going to be in games giving up 60,” he noted.

After the first half, the Lady Dawgs were trailing the Cardinals by 13 at 17-30. When the second half started the Bulldogs were able to cut that lead to nine but with some nice drives and inside baskets the Cardinals soon racked up a 20-point lead.

When the dust finally settled the Cardinals had outscored the Bulldogs 30-25 in the second half for a 60-42 final.

Harper Olson led the Dawgs in scoring with ten points followed by Mya Lagerstrom with nine and Kady Grambow with eight.

The Bulldogs are now 2-3 overall and 0-3 in conference play. They will have a busy first week of January with three games on the schedule. They played Turtle Lake on Tuesday, January 5th, and will host the Colfax Vikings on Thursday, January 7th and the Durand Panthers on Friday, January 8th before traveling to Elk Mound next Tuesday, January 12th.

Boyceville (42)

FG-FT-F-TP: Olson 2-5-1-10, Lagerstrom 2-4-2-9, Montgomery 3-0-0-6, Hanestad 0-1-1-1, Grambow 3-1-4-8, Harnish 0-4-1-4, Hellendrung 0-1-0-1, Dunn 1-1-3-3, Stoveren 0-0-1-0. Total 11-17-13-42.

Spring Valley (60)

FG-FT-F-TP: Ninnenman 3-0-4-6, Peabody 1-0-3-2, Hannack 2-0-3-2, Graham 2-0-3-4, Olson 3-1-5-7, Schilling 4-1-2-9, Flanders 2-0-4-4, Vanasse 4-1-3-9, ducklow 5-5-1-15, Pelzel 0-0-1-0. Total 26-8-26-60.

Boyceville…..…..…..…..…..…….17 25 – 42

Spring Valley…..…..…..…..……..30 30 – 60

3-point goals:

Boyceville: Olson, Lagerstrom, Grambow.