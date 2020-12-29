Raptors wrestling schedule changes again; WIAA now allowing triangulars and quads

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

According to a message the Colfax Messenger received from Bloomer/Colfax assistant wrestling coach David Blanchard this past Monday morning, the WIAA has indicated in an email sent out Sunday, December 27 to member schools that it would begin allowing triangular and quadrangular wrestling matches in January.

Blanchard stated in his email that, with the support of both the Bloomer and Colfax School District administrations, a new quad wrestling schedule for a three-week season has been developed. The schedule still has to follow the WIAA’s six-day directive between matches.

Blanchard pointed out that while the Bloomer/Colfax squad lost home meets, the new schedule will allow the most opportunities for the Raptor wresters as well athletes from competing schools. He also noted that competitions have been moved from Tuesdays to Thursdays and that each wrestler will only get two (2) spectator passes to let family members (parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle etc.) in to each event.

The newly revised schedule is as follows:

• January 7, 2021: Bloomer/Colfax, St. Croix Falls, Baldwin-Woodville, and Prescott at Baldwin-Woodville

• January, 14, 2021: Bloomer/Colfax, Ladysmith, Durand, and Boyceville at Durand

• January 21 or 22, 2021: Bloomer/Colfax and three HON teams at a North HON school (this is the scheduled conference crossover match, teams TBD based on records, North schools will host since South schools hosted last year).

• January 30, 2021: WIAA Regionals (tentative).