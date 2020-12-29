Prescott Cardinals fly high over GC boys

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

GLENWOOD CITY — Division 3 Prescott was too much for the Glenwood City Hilltoppers’ boys’ basketball team last week as they fell to the Cardinals 46-80 at home on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Despite the loss, Toppers’ head coach Tristan Kittilson commented that it was a hard fought game from start to finish.

“I was very proud of the way my guys competed and stayed together,” stated Kittilson. He went on to say that there were a lot of positives to build on moving forward.

Prescott got hot early in the game sinking three pointers. All but two of their ten three pointers came in the first half. This helped propel Prescott to a 41-18 lead at the half.

According to Kittilson, the Toppers continued to fight and make some shots but they failed to get rebounds and take care of the ball. He admitted that they could never really get themselves dug out of that hole. He praised Prescott, saying they are a very skilled, physical and well coached team.

“Hats off to them and how they played!” Kittilson said.

For the Toppers, Brandyn Hallquist was the only player with double digits. He had 17 points on the night which included three buckets from outside the arc. The rest of the scoring was spread out somewhat evenly amongst the rest of the team.

The Toppers, who are now 2-2 overall, were at Somerset on Tuesday, December 29th followed by another away game next Monday, January 4th in Elk Mound to open the 2021 portion of their schedule.

Glenwood

City

(46)

FG-FT-F-TP: Hallquist 5-4-0-17, Bilese 2-0-0-5, Wickman 1-0-2-2, G. Janson 1-0-4-3, Olson 3-0-1-6, M. Janson 2-0-3-4, Eggert 0-0-1-0, Anderson 0-0-0-0, Moe 1-0-1-2, Swenby 3-0-1-7. Total 18-4-13-46.

Prescott

(80)

FG-FT-F-TP:

Malmlov 4-0-1-10, Syverson 2-2-0-7, Seifert 2-2-1-6, Pattridge1-0-2-2, Russel 3-2-2-8, Wallin 10-0-1-25, Holman 2-0-0-6, T. Huppert 4-2-3-10, D. Huppert 1-0-1-2, Rohl 1-2-1-4. Total 30-10-12-80.

Glenwood

City……………..18…..28

–

46

Prescott………………………41…..39

–

80

3-point

goals: Glenwood City: Hallquist 3, Bilese, G. Janson, Swenby. Prescott: Malmov 2, Syverson, Wallin 5, Holman 2.