Elk Mound Board of Education hears construction update at December meeting

ELK MOUND – District administrator Eric Wright explained during the December board meeting, that several bids have been received for work on district buildings. The next step is to interview bidders and make recommendations to the board. Prior to the superintendent’s report, listeners at the meeting heard updates from building principals Chris Hahn, Eric Hanson, and Paul Kling.

Wright explained at the beginning of the meeting that the parking may have been difficult for those attending the board meeting because December 21 was also the night scheduled for the elementary school music program. It was a virtual program this year, with every class performing a song or skit that was all synchronized and posted for parents and community members to watch. Hansen explained that he and his staff at Mound View elementary have tried to maintain some of the usual activities this Christmas, without parents; this includes activities like making Christmas ornaments, and the usual fundraising turkey trot at Thanksgiving. The turkey trot was still held, with one change this year. Chris Hahn the middle school principal said the students at the middle school seem to appreciate having school every day, Mr. Kling said varsity football coach Dave Lew sent his thanks to the school board for its support for the football season this year. Wright acknowledged all district staff for their efforts to make things as normal as possible for students.

Janitor Dave Blicher requested retirement beginning May 21, 2021, after 24 years of service to the school district. Wright joked he did not want to accept Blicher’s request for retirement, as he has become accustomed to Blicher’s habit of stopping in his office to chat for a while before starting his shift every afternoon.

An unidentified board member asked Blicher what his plans were after retirement, and Blicher answered with, “I’ll take the summer off and then I’ll find something to do.” The board unanimously approved acceptance of Blicher’s retirement.

Other business

The board agreed to move the next item on the agenda, a review of the evaluation process for the superintendent, to the January meeting.

Next, Wright mentioned there were no major concerns noted in the final audit of information for the 2019-2020 school year.

During the course of the meeting, the board also approved the early graduation of four students contingent upon the students meeting the requirements for graduation set by the school board.

Wright explained the district has made some updates to its COVID-19 policy and said there is a document on mitigation that is on the website. He said, “Everyone’s goal is just to keep our doors open.”

The district administrator ended his report by recommending the board except the resignation of high school golf coach Brandon Powell; the board approved this unanimously.