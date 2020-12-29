Boyceville girls return to action, clip Eagles wings

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

by Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — After a lengthy break due to COVID restrictions, the Boyceville Lady Bulldogs’ basketball squad returned to the court in the Dog House to host a match up against the Pepin/Alma Eagles on Tuesday, December 22nd.

For the Dawgs, it was worth the wait as they came away with a 41-23 victory to give them a 2-2 record overall.

Despite their win, head coach Jay Lagerstrom thought that his team really struggled offensively in the first half.

“Partly due to time off and just not shooting well,” noted Lagerstrom. “But the girls really hustled and played good defense which bought us time to get into somewhat of a comfort level offensively in the second half.”

The Lady Dawgs only put up 14 points in the first half but that was still enough to take a lead in to the locker room as the Eagles only sank four buckets for a total of eight points.

“We made an adjustment at halftime offensively and was something I should have done earlier,” remarked Lagerstrom.

With that adjustment the Bulldogs were able to almost double their first half score with 27 points including three from outside the arc, two from freshman Hannah Dunn and one from Mya Lagerstrom. The Lady Dawgs easily won the second half 27-15 and the game 41-23.

Lagerstrom did concede that they missed too many free throws, only shooting 33% from the line. He also stated that they had a lot of easy opportunities under the basket they didn’t take advantage of.

“But, really happy again with how hard they worked and was a nice win to get us back to 2-2,” said the coach.

Lagerstrom praised the play of Kady Grambow saying, “She really stepped up on the boards with Jensen still out and us continuing to play with a pretty small lineup.” Grambow pulled down 16 rebounds. Lagerstrom also noted that Hannah and Mya played well on both ends of the court.

He mentioned that his underclassmen are doing well. Seven got time again. “They all are contributing in their own ways which is nice to see,” he noted.

For the night, the Boyceville girls were led by Dunn with 12 points followed by Grambow with 11 and Lagerstrom with 10.

The Bulldogs will take to the court again on Wednesday, December 30th when they travel to Spring Valley to take on the Red Birds in a game that was rescheduled from December 18th. The JV game is set to begin at 1 p.m. followed by the varsity at 2:30 p.m. Boyceville will then head north to Turtle Lake for a non-conference game next Tuesday, January 5, before welcoming Colfax on Thursday, January 7.

Boyceville (41)

FG-FT-F-TP: Olson 0-0-2-0, Lagerstrom 3-2-2-10, Montgomery 1-0-0-2, Hanestad 1-2-1-4, Kersten 0-0-1-0, Reismer 0-0-0-0, Grambow 3-4-1-11, Heelendrung 1-0-0-2, Dunn 5-0-0-12 Stoveren 0-0-0-0. Total 14-8-7-41.

Pepin/Alam

(23)

FG-FT-F-TP: Newcomb 1-0-1-2, Auth 0-0-5-0, Bauer 0-0-4-0, Seifert 0-0-2-0, Westberg 4-1-2-9, Carlson 2-0-1-4, Muren 3-0-2-6, Hullopeter 1-0-0-2. Total 11-1-17-23.

Boyceville……………………14…..27 – 41

Pepin/Alma……………………8…..15 – 23

3-point goals: Boyceville: Lagerstrom 2, Grambow, Dunn 2.