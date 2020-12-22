Colfax girls drop game against Regis, bounce back with win over Durand

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

The inability to get the ball in the basket by the Colfax girls’ basketball squad led to a 44-36 road loss to the Eau Claire Regis Ramblers last Monday, December 14.

The Vikings found their shooting eye four days later and earned a huge Dunn-St. Croix Conference win at home against the Durand Panthers with a score of 58-45. Durand entered the game with a conference leading 3-0 record with high expectations of derailing the Vikings as the reigning conference champions.

The split left the Vikings with a 3-1 mark in the conference and 3-3 overall for December as their games against Fall Creek and Ladysmith scheduled for December 21 and 22 have both been cancelled. The Lady Vikes will resume action after the holiday break when they travel to Boyceville on January 7 to take on the Bulldogs.

Regis

It has become somewhat of a tradition to play the Ramblers in a non-conference game every year. For several years, the two teams have also battled it out during a regional contest as well.

This game was a struggle for the Vikings as they made just three-of-28 attempts from behind the arc in the game and were 11-of-22 from the foul stripe.

Colfax was up 20-15 at the intermission but couldn’t find the bottom of the net in the second half. It didn’t help matters either, when the Ramblers were at the foul stripe for 24 attempts in the half, hitting 11 of them.

Madison Barstad led the Vikings with 13 points, Emilee Burcham-Scofield added six, McKenna Shipman and Abigail Irwin both had five, Jillian Bowe three, and Addisyn Olson and Jasmine Paulus each had two. Makenna Rohrscheib led Regis with 18 points.

“The girls played hard and I was happy with their energy and their effort,” coach Courtney Sarauer said. “We struggled to score, especially in the second half by making just four-of -24 shots which is a coach’s nightmare.”

“We didn’t do a good job of handling their press either. I told the girls we are not going to win a lot of games scoring 36 points. We have to find a way to put the ball in the basket, so I think they know what we need to work on,” she added.

Durand

Well, apparently the Vikings listened and took some extra shooting practice in the next few days as they started off the game with a pair of triples, the first by Olson and the second from Barstad.

With the game tied at 6-6, Jillian Bowe knocked down a couple of free throws and Barstad scored from close range for a 10-6 advantage. Marissa Harmon banged home a trey for a 13-9 lead, but the Vikings had trouble with the Panther’s pressing defense and turned the ball over twice, which allowed Durand to knot the score at 13-13.

Olson took a long pass from Barstad and scored on a layup but a triple by Durand gave the Panthers a one-point lead. That was extinguished quickly, however, when Rylee Parker drained her own triple which was followed by Barstad’s drive through the lane.

Senior Bailey Bradford got into the scoring action and nailed a three pointer, and another Colfax deuce gave the Vikings a 25-20 halftime lead.

Both teams struggled to hang on to the ball early in the second half before Barstad canned another triple and Burcham-Scofield connected from the paint. With another Bradford triple, suddenly the Vikings were in control, and up 33-20.

Durand made a small run when Leah Sebelko hit a pair of treys, but Olson scored on a put back and Shipman dropped in a pair of free tosses then added a short-range bucket for a 39-28 lead.

Shipman had the hot hand as she connected for a pair of treys to up the Colfax lead to 49-30, but after a couple of turnovers by the Vikings, their lead was cut to 11 with three minutes of play left on the clock.

Burcham-Scofield pulled down a couple of big defensive rebounds which led to a bucket by Olson and two freebies from Barstad. Then Olson put the finishing touches on the game with her own two free tosses.

As a team, the Vikings connected on nine triples and were a much improved nine-for-12 from the foul stripe. The key to the win may have been their defense when they held last year’s D-SC Player of the Year, McKenna Hurlburt, to just two first half points.

“It was a good team win,” stated Coach Sarauer. “We threw a mix of girls at Hurlburt and they did a great job keeping her at bay and off the boards. We shot 9-of-18 from three and that was a huge factor in the game.”

Eight players scored for the Vikings, led by 14 from Barstad, 13 from Irwin, 12 from Shipman, and eight via Bradford. Parker added four to go along with three by Harmon and two each by Bowe and Burcham-Scofield.

“We had three girls in double digits in Addisyn Olson, Madi Barstad, and McKenna Shipman. Like I said earlier, it was a great team win and I was really excited and proud to see how everyone came to play,” Sarauer concluded.