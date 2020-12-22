Colfax boys go 0-2 for the week with losses to Mondovi, Turtle Lake

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

After winning their first Dunn-St. Croix Conference game over Glenwood City last week, the Colfax boys’ basketball team had a chance to go 2-0 in the conference when they hosted the 0-2 Mondovi Buffaloes December 17.

Despite a career high 29 point performance by Caden Erickson and another career high by Tristan Lenz with 11, the Vikings had way too many turnovers in the contest and gave up several leads which led to a 74-63 loss to the Buffaloes.

The Vikings traveled to Turtle Lake for a Saturday non-conference game two days later and didn’t fair very well, falling behind early and dropping the game to the Lakers 53-31.

Colfax, 1-2, was scheduled to play at New Auburn Monday, December 21, and at home Tuesday, December 22, in a conference game against Elmwood/Plum City.

Mondovi

Mondovi played a 1-3-1 zone defense which caused some problems early on for Colfax, allowing the Buffs to jump ahead 9-4.

But Caden Erickson went on a seven-point run with a trey, a put back and a pair of free throws to put the Vikings up 11-9. After Mondovi tied it up, Lenz scored, and Erickson drained another triple to go up 16-11, and that lead increased to 19-11 on Ryan Albricht’s three pointer.

Lenz scored from underneath for a 21-13 Colfax lead and after Erickson scored on an old fashioned three-point play, it appeared the Vikings were in control, up 24-14. Erickson added another bucket for a 26-17 advantage, but the roof started to cave in as the Buffaloes used a 10-point to stampede ahead 27-26.

Colfax regained the lead quickly when Drew Gibson scored on a deuce and free throw and another Erickson long ball made it 32-27 for the Vikings. Mondovi just kept pecking away, however, and knotted it up at 33-33.

Erickson came through again with a shot from behind the arc, a free toss by Lenz, and a put back by Erickson off Lenz’s missed free throw, the Vikings were up 39-33 at the intermission.

The second half saw plenty of lead changes as both teams had trouble controlling the ball.

Gibson hit a free throw but another run by Mondovi, this time for six points put the Buffaloes up 41-40. Gibson then drove the lane for a deuce to regain the lead and Erickson’s three pointer put Colfax up 45-41.

Tanner Hoffman sent a slick pass to Lenz under the hoop for a bucket but again Mondovi responded, this time with back-to-back triples for the lead at 48-47. Lenz came through with a short range shot to give the Vikings a one-point lead, but the Vikings turned the ball over three straight times and the Buffaloes took advantage of it by jumping ahead 54-49.

Nate Hydukovich knocked down a trey for the Vikings, but several turnovers on sloppy play by the Vikings and the Buffaloes kept the Buffalo lead at 55-52 with around seven minutes left. The Vikings committed their tenth team foul and turned the ball over three more times but luckily, Mondovi was struggling offensively themselves.

Down 57-52, Lenz finally scored on a put back and Erickson dropped down his sixth trey of the game to knot the score at 57-57. Gibson then drained a triple for a 60-57 Colfax advantage.

Things got out of control, however, in the next 30 seconds when Mondovi scored from underneath and drew a foul. A technical foul was called on a Colfax player and the extra free throws were made for a 61-60 Buffalo lead. Mondovi got the ball back and scored quickly to up the lead and scored again 20 seconds later for a five-point advantage. Gibson nailed his second trey of the half to keep things interesting but free throws down the stretch put the game away for the Buffaloes.

Besides Erickson’s and Lenz’s big games, Gibson finished with 12 points. Colfax drained ten triples and were seven-for-16 at the foul stripe while Mondovi, led by Jared Faulkner’s 21 points, were 16-for-29 on free throws. The Vikings picked up 17 assists and out-rebounded Mondovi, but they turned the ball over 30 times while forcing the Buffaloes into 23 turnovers.

“We did a lot of great things in the game and we gave ourselves a chance to be successful,” coach Mark Noll said. “But we just didn’t finish it off strong. We had some turnovers that hurt us down the stretch and we missed nine free throws in the game. I liked how hard our team played and that we out-rebounded Mondovi by 10 rebounds and had 17 assists. I believe Mondovi is one of the top teams in the conference,” he added.

Turtle Lake

The Lakers are favored to win the Lakeland Central Conference this year and they showed off their abilities on both sides of the court as they won by 22 in the December 19 contest.

Turtle Lake held Erickson and Lenz to five points each in the game while Gibson was shut down completely. The Vikings were three-of-four at the foul line but connected on just two shots from behind the arc. Noah Heidorn tried to carry the offensive load by scoring 12 points to lead the team.

Joel Humphrey and Brendan Strenke each tossed in 13 points for the Lakers who led 32-14 at the intermission. Turtle Lake also outscored Colfax in the second half, 21-17, with eight of its players registering points.

“Turtle Lake has a lot of players with varsity experience,” Noll said. “Defensively we held them to 53 points which is decent, but we couldn’t find a rhythm on offense and we had only five assists. We will continue to work on putting all the pieces together,” he concluded.