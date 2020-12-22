Colfax approves total tax levy of $1.35 million

Please enter your login information to view this article.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The Colfax Village Board has approved a total property tax levy of $1,354,085 on the 2020 tax roll payable in 2021.

The village board approved the resolution at the December 14 meeting.

The total proposed expenditure for the 2021 Village of Colfax budget is $1,220,974.

Out of the village’s total property tax levy of $468,000, a total of $139,304 is outside of the state-imposed revenue limit and includes $59,383 for operating the Colfax Public Library and $79,921 for an installment payment on promissory notes issued to the village.

Revenues for the 2021 Colfax Public Library budget include a subsidy of $82,500 from Dunn County, representing an increase of $13,954.54 over the 2020 subsidy.

Dunn County subsidizes the budgets of public libraries in the county to cover the cost of county residents who use the library but who do not live in the municipality where the library is located.

Additional amounts included in the $1.35 million property tax levy include $373,446 for Dunn County, $460,421 for the Colfax school district and $52,217 for Chippewa Valley Technical College.

The mill rate for the village property taxes, including debt service, is $10.46 per $1,000 of property value.

The mill rate for Dunn County property taxes is $7.56 per $1,000 of property value.

The mill rate for Colfax school district property taxes is $9.32 per $1,000 of property value.

The mill rate for CVTC property taxes is $1.06 per $1,000 of property value.

The mill rate for the total tax levy is $28.39 per $1,000 of property value.

With a state school tax levy credit of $1.47 per $1,000 of property value, the net tax levy for residents in the Village of Colfax is $26.92 per $1,000 of property value.