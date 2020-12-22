B/C wrestlers to start season in new year

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bloomer/Colfax wrestling team will not begin their season until January 2021.

As it currently stands, the season will be shortened to just four, regular-season dual matches prior to the proposed start of the WIAA tournament series which is set to begin with regional competitions on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

The Raptors are now scheduled to hit the mat on January 5, with a dual against St. Croix Falls which will be held in the Colfax Elementary gymnasium. Matches will then be held each of the next three Tuesdays. Bloomer/Colfax will welcome Ladysmith to the Bloomer Elementary on January 12, with the Raptors going to North School on January 19, before finishing against South School on January 26, in the Colfax Elementary gymnasium.

Stay tuned for further changes and updates.