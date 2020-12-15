Hornets sting Bulldogs in wrestling opener

Please enter your login information to view this article.

CADOTT — The Bulldogs were stung by the Hornets when they traveled to Cadott last Tuesday, December 8 to open up the 2020-21 wrestling season.

A perennial powerhouse, Cadott made the most of its home and season debut, collecting four forfeits, a pair of pins, and two close decisions to takedown visiting Boyceville, 45-18.

Despite the loss, Bulldogs’ head coach Jamie Olson looked at the opportunity to wrestle as a big positive in this age of COVID-19.

“It was a great night of wrestling,” stated Olson. “Cadott is very good! I was happy with the fight and intensity that we had for the first time out.”

“Wrestling a team of their (the Hornets) caliber exposed our weaknesses in many areas,” continued Olson. “We know we’re not in great shape and our technique is not crisp yet but I saw a lot of toughness out there.”

Olson was also happy with his wrestlers moving up a weight class or two and taking on a challenge.

Such was the case in the first two matches of the evening.

Ira Bialzik and Tyler Dormanen both shifted up a weight class to tangle with a pair of Cadott’s better wrestlers.

Both Boyceville wrestlers lost close decisions. Bialzik fell 5-2 to Nelson Wahl at 170 pounds while the Hornets Dawson Webster prevailed 2-0 over Dormanen at 182.

That gave the Hornets a 6-0 home nest advantage

But following a double forfeit at 195 pounds, the Bulldogs would sweep to victory in the next three matches.

Senior and two-time defending 182-pound state titlist Trett Joles moved up to 220 and stuck Cadott’s Gavin Tegels in 5:02 to tie the score.

“Trett looked great against a really tough Gavin Tegels,” noted Olson.

Keegan Plemon would follow his teammate with another pin. The Boyceville heavyweight earned the fall over Kane Mengel at the 2:37 mark of their 285 pound bout.

“Keegan Plemon went out and dominated a very big heavyweight,” Olson proudly stated.

A forfeit to Noah Evenson at 106 pounds pushed the Bulldogs’ advantage to 18-6 with six of the 14 matches wrestled.

Unfortunately following a second double forfeit at 113 pounds, Cadott finished out the dual with seven straight wins including forfeits at 120, 132, 138 and 145 pounds.

Cadott also got falls at 126, where Brayden Sonnentag pinned Emma Gruenhagen in 49 seconds, and 152 pounds thanks to Tristan Drier’s first-period pin (1:28) over Peyton Ponath. Cole Pfeifer finished off the varsity dual with another 2-point decision at 160 pounds as he bested Nate Stuart 10-8.

“Stuart, Dormanen and Bialzik lost hard fought matches to very good (Cadott) kids,” said Olson.

The Bulldogs jumped into conference action last evening when they traveled to Spring Valley to face the defending Dunn-St. Croix Conference champion Cardinals of Spring Valley/Elmwood last evening – Tuesday, December 15.

Boyceville will then prepare for its home opener slated for next Tuesday, December 22 against rival Glenwood City.

Cadott 45, Boyceville 18

170-Nelson Wahl (C) dec. Ira Bialzik (BV), 5-2; 182- Dawson Webster (C) dec.r Tyler Dormanen (BV), 2-0; 195-Double Forfeit; 220-Trett Joles (BV) pinned Gavin Tegels (C), 5:02; 285-Keegan Plemon (BV) pinned Kane Mengel (C), 2:37; 106-Noah Evenson (BV) received a forfeit; 113-Double Forfeit; 120-Logan Harel (C) received a forfeit; 126-Brayden Sonnentag (C) pinned Emma Gruenhagen (BV), 0:49; 132-Nick Fasbender (C) received a forfeit; 138-Kaleb Sonnentag (C) received a forfeit; 145-David Lallemont (C) oreceived a forfeit; 152-Tristan Drier (C) pinned Peyton Ponath (BV), 1:28; 160-Cole Pfeiffer (C) dec. Nate Stuart (BV), 10-8.