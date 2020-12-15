Deer photo – Gus Scharlau – 12-16-2020 By Editor | December 15, 2020 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back DEER HUNTER — Gus Scharlau, a junior at Elk Mound High School and the son of Kris Scharlau and the late Jeff Scharlau, shot his first Whitetail dear, a 120-pound doe, on Wednesday, November 25, west of Colfax. —photo submitted Posted in Outdoor/Recreations, Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Nine-day deer hunt harvest totals and license sales now available December 8, 2020 | No Comments » Buck photo – Brian Evenson – 12-9-2020 December 8, 2020 | No Comments » WI DNR announces wolf season begins in 2021 December 8, 2020 | No Comments » Black bear permits and spring wild turkey harvest authorizations application deadline December 10 December 8, 2020 | No Comments » Kevin Standaert Buck Photo December 1, 2020 | No Comments »