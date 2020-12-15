American Family “Larger than Life” promotion benefits charitable organizations through agency owners

COLFAX — American Family Life Insurance Company and agency owners in 19 states, including Lane Berenschot of Glenwood City and Colfax, partnered in a “Larger than Life” promotion during Life Insurance Awareness Month in September and the month of October to benefit their local communities. They earned $187,525 that can be used for eligible donations to charitable organizations. Because they met the challenge to sell 10,000 policies, the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation added another $10,000 donation to Feeding America, given in their honor.

Agency owners can donate to eligible organizations of their choice, and eligible donations can be doubled through the company’s agency owner donation match program. Lane donated $300 to WestCap, https://westcap.org, for their Holiday Gift Program, and it was matched for a total of $600 toward gifts to children in the local area.

“Being connected to my community is very important to me, and I’m thankful for a way to give back,” said Lane Berenschot. “I hope this donation will help lighten the burden this holiday season for many families especially during this challenging time of COVID”. Please consider donating or lending a hand to this organization or other deserving organizations for the valuable work they do,” said Lane.

“We’re proud of our agency owners for helping others at a time they may need it most, and for protecting the dreams of their customers, as we’ve seen an increased awareness of the importance of life insurance during the pandemic,” said Steve Tjugum, American Family Life Insurance Company president. “We’re also grateful to the Dreams Foundation for the additional community investments on behalf of our agency owners.”