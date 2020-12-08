St Croix County reports ninth traffic fatality of 2020

A Minnesota man became St. Croix County’s ninth traffic fatality of 2020 this past weekend.

On Sunday December 6, 2020 at approximately 7:05 a.m., the St. Croix County Sheriffs Office responded to State Highway 35 near Starwood Drive in Hudson Township for a one-vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2016 GMC Sierra, being driven by Jack C. Sanford, age 37, from Columbus, MN, was southbound on STH 35. The truck entered the west ditch striking a driveway embankment, going airborne and rolling multiple times.

Sanford was ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriffs Office.

Assisting at the scene were Hudson Fire and Rescue and Lakeview EMS.