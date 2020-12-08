Minnesota women die in single-vehicle crash on I-94

WOODVILLE — A pair of 20-year-old women from Minnesota became the latest motor-vehicle fatalities in St. Croix County this year.

The two, one from Saint Michael, MN and the other of Albertville, MN, were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which occurred shortly before 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5 on eastbound Interstate 94 at milepost 25 near Woodville.

Law enforcement and emergency services were dispatched for the crash at 3:58 p.m.

According to a news release, the Wisconsin State Patrol along with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office responded to the one-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, it was discovered that both women in the vehicle were already deceased.

The initial investigation indicated that the vehicle the women were in entered the ditch and struck a tree.

Neither the names of the two decedents nor any further information or details of the accident have yet been released.