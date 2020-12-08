Low numbers may hinder Bloomer-Colfax wrestling team

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

COLFAX — With just 12 wrestlers out for the team this season, the Bloomer-Colfax boys will have to scramble to fill weights in hopes of winning any dual meets in the Heart O’ North Conference this year.

Lost through graduation are Sawyer Best, who competed at the state meet twice, placing fifth a year ago, and Mitch Harmon, a state qualifier two years ago.

Returning to lead a group of young grapplers is junior Luke Blanchard who finished his sophomore season with a record of 40-7 and was a regional champion. He was one win away from qualifying for the state meet after finishing fourth at the sectional meet.

Senior Julio Hernandez also returns with plenty of varsity experience, along with sophomore letter winner Brison Tuschl who compiled a 21-21 record as a freshman. Newcomer Ayden Anderson, a freshman, rounds out the group from Colfax.

Bowen Rothbauer returns along with seven other Bloomer wrestlers to fill out the squad. Rothbauer placed third at the state meet last season and ended with a 46-4 record.

The team finished fourth in the conference tournament last season and 3-2 in conference dual meets.

First-year assistant coach Dave Blanchard expects Luke Blanchard and Rothbauer to have strong performances this year with a chance to get to state.

“The boys just want to wrestle, have fun, improve and have as much of a normal season as possible with all of the Covid restrictions in place,” he said.

The Raptors squad opened the 2020-21 season when they hosted Cumberland in a HON dual match in Bloomer last evening (Tuesday, December 8). They will then go on the road for duals in Cameron on December 15 and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on December 22 before breaking for the holidays.