Locals join national celebrities in fundraising efforts for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

In an unprecedented year and holiday season Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Vergara and many other celebrities are uniting with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to support the annual St. Jude fundraising campaign.

Our own local celebrity, Laurie Stewart, is in her fourth year of raising funds to support St. Jude’s.

Stewart, who is employed at the Pump House in Downing, raised some $3,509 locally while working with Bill’s Distributing out of Menomonie to help the fundraising effort. The total raised through Bill’s exceeded $8,400.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: “Finding cures, saving children.”

It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children.

Treatments invented at St. Jude’s have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago.

St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never worry about a bill from St. Jude for treatment, housing, travel or food, because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.