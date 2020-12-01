Kevin Standaert Buck Photo By Editor | December 1, 2020 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Kevin Standaert of Amery shot this nice 10 point, with a 15” spread, buck during the recent deer gun season.—photo submitted Posted in Outdoor/Recreations Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Rick Ohman buck photo December 1, 2020 | No Comments » Phillip Shepard Buck Photo December 1, 2020 | No Comments » Gary Standaert buck photo – 12-2-2020 December 1, 2020 | No Comments » Bear hunting application period for 2021 season now open December 1, 2020 | No Comments » Lindsay (Jenson) Dikeman buck photo December 1, 2020 | No Comments »