Hilltopper boys’ basketball looks to make a climb following winless season

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

GLENWOOD CITY — With all the uncertainty due to the coronavirus, the basketball season will be quite different and ever changing this year. The plan right now is for all teams to proceed as best as possible playing as many scheduled games as the circumstances will allow.

Coming off a 0-22 season last year, the only place for the Glenwood City boys’ basketball team to go is up. Head Coach Tristan Kittilson believes that this year’s team can compete for a conference championship.

“We are going to take it one day at time, one game at a time and focus on what we can control,” said Kittilson, who enters his eighth year as the boys’ head basketball coach with an overall record of 56-108.

The Toppers lost five to graduation: Ethan Hanson, Dan Loring, Jordan Klatt, Cole Logghe and Cas Grant. Kittilson noted that besides experience they also lost size when these five graduated.

However, the Toppers are returning many players with varsity experience. Leading that group is senior, Brandyn Hallquist who earned second-team, all-conference honors last year.

Hallquist will be a three-year starter for the Hilltoppers. Last season, he averaged 12 points per game, 6 rebounds per game and 3 assists per game.

“We are going to need him to play a big role for us this year as he has in the past,” remarked Kittilson of Hallquist.

Gavin Janson, another senior, will also be a three-year starter. Kittilson stated that Gavin will play a lot of minutes this year but he will need to play well in order for them to be at their best.

Junior Drew Olson is a returning starter who according to Kittilson has worked hard on his game and is getting stronger. “I am excited to see him play and compete to see his growth and development.”

Another player that has worked really hard in the off season is sophomore Max Janson. Kittilson has pegged him to take over the point guard position. “Max has really developed into a smart and skilled player.”

Juniors Owen Swenby, Brady McCarthy, Bryce Wickman, Mitchell Bliese, Justin Moe and senior Will Eggert all had opportunities to play at the varsity level last year. Kittilson said that they will be getting lots of varsity action this upcoming season.

In all, there are 29 boys out for basketball this season.

As for the team’s strengths, Kittilson feels that his players are skilled, experienced and tough. He also feels that they have depth this year. An area of concern this year may be their lack of height at times. “We will need to take care of the ball better and rebound at a high level.”

Durand, Spring Valley and Elmwood/Plum City are the schools that Kittilson believes will offer the most competition this year. “I think they bring a lot of skilled players back and are well coached and are ready to play at a high level.”

Coach Kittilson has some new additions to his coaching staff. After volunteering for several years, Nathan Hoffman will step into the role of junior vasity coach and Hadin DeSmith will be the coach of the C squad. Helping them keep all the equipment in check are managers Brody Olson, Langston Walz and Clayton Hoffman.

The Hilltoppers open their season on Tuesday, December 8th when they head down Highway 170 to take on the Boyceville Bulldogs.

2020-21 Team Roster

Seniors: Brandon Hallquist, Gavin Janson, Will Eggert, Henry Wallin

Juniors: Dew Olson, Brady McCarthy, Mitchell Bliese, Owen Swenby, Justin Moe, Collin LaValley, Brenden Booth, Marcis DeSmith, Bryce Wickman

Sophomores: Anthony Nelson, Cody Hansen, Wyatt Thompson, Nick Hierlmeier, Jayden Quinn, Brady Klatt, Max Janson, Elek Anderson

Freshmen: Morgan Eggert, Steven Booth, Malachi Keller, Jackson Hallbach, Riley Krueger, Brett Peterson, Jared Hager, Zach Hill