Chippewa Falls man arrested in Dunn County on multiple drug charges

MENOMONIE — A Chippewa Falls man is in the Dunn County jail following his arrest on multiple drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Dunn County November 23.

35-year-old Justin Barnard was arrested and taken into custody following a traffic stop that yielded a large amount of drugs and paraphernalia.

On November 23rd, 2020, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and West Central Drug Task Force investigators were tracking a large shipment of methamphetamine from the City of Menomonie which was being transported to the Village of Boyceville. Based on information received, a traffic stop was initiated on Barnard’s vehicle by a Dunn County Deputy.

During this stop the deputy, a Drug Recognition Expert, detected signs of impairment believed to be due to narcotics. As a result of this contact, the suspect, Barnard was arrested for: Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent-Amphetamine (>50g), Possession of Cocaine, Identity Theft, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, Possession Of Meth Paraphernalia and Wisconsin Department of Corrections Probation Apprehension Request.

Seized as a result of the stop and subsequent investigation were 74 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine and drug packaging and weighing materials.

Barnard is being held at the Dunn County Jail.