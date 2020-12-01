Affordable housing project at 107 Dunn Street postponed

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The proposed affordable housing project at 107 Dunn Street in Colfax has been postponed until next year.

Scott Gunnufson, village president, gave an update from Woda Cooper Companies, the developer that plans to construct the 32-unit complex, at the Colfax Village Board’s November 23 meeting.

The company is expecting a delay of eight months on the project, Gunnufson said, adding that he did not know how the delay would impact the state tax credits Woda Cooperative representatives had talked about at meetings of the Colfax Village Board and the Colfax Plan Commission.

Woda Cooper plans on coming back in 2021, and the new deadline for applying to the state for tax credits would be in December of 2021, said Lynn Niggemann, village administrator-clerk-treasurer.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Association (WEDA) provides one opportunity per year for companies to apply for tax credits, and this year’s deadline is December 11.

Nick Surak, a representative for Woda Cooper Companies, Inc., Columbus, Ohio, spoke to the Colfax Plan Commission November 4 about a rezone for the parcel at 107 Dunn Street.

The parcel previously was zoned agriculture and required being rezoned to Residential 5 before Woda Cooper could apply to the state for the tax credits.

The Colfax Plan Commission subsequently recommended that the village board rezone the property, and the village board approved the rezone at the November 9 meeting.

In addition to seeking state tax credits to help in the construction of the apartment complex, representatives for Woda Cooper Companies have asked the village for Tax Increment Financing help as well.

Sean Lentz of Ehlers Inc., the village’s financial consultant, recommends a refund of a portion of the property taxes paid into the TIF fund as a way to help the company with the development.

In a TIF district, the property taxes on new construction that would be paid to the village, the county, the technical college district and the school district are placed into the TIF fund for use in helping to further develop the TIF district, such as paying for streets or other infrastructure. When the TIF district is closed out, the various taxing authorities receive their share of the money remaining in the fund.

The 32-unit apartment complex would be be a $6.4 million project.

The timeline is two and a half years from starting the process, such as seeking a rezone, to the time until residents can move in.

The deadline for applying to receive the tax credits is in December. WEDA then takes four months to review the applications, and the tax credits are awarded the following April.