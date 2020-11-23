Woman survives four hours trapped in overturned vehicle

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

GLENWOOD CITY — An Amery woman survived after being trapped in an overturned vehicle for more than four hours early Saturday morning, November 21st.

St. Croix County Dispatch received a phone call at about two in the morning from the woman, who stated that she was trapped in an overturned vehicle, but she did not know where she was located.

Officials notified the telephone company to get a location signal from her cell phone to determine where she was located. That information indicated a location near Dunn County Highway Q and St. Croix County Highway W just south of Downing.

Officers from the Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol searched the area but found no sign of the lady or her vehicle. At about 4 a.m. the Glenwood City Fire Department and Ambulance service joined in the search and looked for the accident over a five township area, but to no avail. More information was gathered from her cell phone location, and shortly after 6 a.m. the information indicated she was located along Rustic Road 3 and 100th Avenue in Springfield Township.

A fire department vehicle was quickly dispatched to that area and one of the firefighters heard the lady blowing a whistle. When she was located, they were able to remove her from her overturned pickup and she received medical attention.

As of press time at noon on Monday, this newspaper has not been able to obtain the name of the women involved.