Ross DeWitt Deer Photo By Editor | November 23, 2020 | 0

OPENING DAY SUCCESS — Ross DeWitt of Stevens Point, and grandson of publisher Carlton DeWitt, shot this nice 8-point buck while hunting south of Downing on opening day of the gun deer season last Saturday, November 21. —photo submitted

Posted in Outdoor/Recreations