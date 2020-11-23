Retz, Joles sign letters with Division 1 college teams

SIGNING DAY — Boyceville seniors Walker Retz and Trett Joles inked their Division 1 college baseball scholarships during an outside ceremony on an unseasonably warm afternoon last Thursday, November 19. Pictured above are, from left to right: Walker Retz (seated) with his parents Jayme and Kathy Retz and Trett Joles (seated) with his parents Kathy and Harry Joles. Retz will be attending and playing for the University of St. Thomas Tommies in the Twin Cities this fall while Joles will be headed to Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana to become a member of the Sycamores’ squad. Head baseball coach, Michael Roemhild said it was an outstanding honor to have both boys sign with division one college teams. —photo by Shawn DeWitt