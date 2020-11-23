DNR Hunt Wild Wisconsin mobile app loaded with new features for Fall 2020

The free Hunt Wild Wisconsin mobile app is back for 2020 with everything Wisconsin hunters need in the field, from property boundaries and electronic regulations, including shooting hours, to chronic wasting disease (CWD) sampling and deer carcass disposal locations.

App users can find new public lands to explore, brush up on the regulations or listen to podcasts with the Hunt Wild Wisconsin app. With mobile mapping, up-to- the-minute shooting hours and much more, all the tools are available to focus on what’s important – enjoying your time in the outdoors.

“After we rolled out the Hunt Wild Wisconsin app for 2018, we were thrilled to receive positive reviews from hunters using the app in the field,” said Eric Lobner, DNR Wildlife Management Bureau Director. “We also listened to feedback, and we’ve incorporated new features for the 2020 season based on hunter responses. Back this year is the in-app CWD sampling and location lookup for deer carcass disposal. We’ve also added a pheasant map for hunters to discover recently stocked fields.”

To download the app on a mobile device, search “Hunt Wild Wisconsin” in the iTunes app store or Google Play store. Be sure to check out our helpful tutorial to help navigate the app and learn its features.

Innovative features of the Hunt Wild Wisconsin app include:

• Tailored mapping with hunting zones and prime habitat layers based on the species you’re pursuing so you can zero in on your next hunting spot. You build your experience based on your hunt;

• Find deer carcass disposal locations inside the app. Knowing your disposal location makes proper carcass handling more convenient so you can protect the herd and keep going with your day;

• Access your maps (including topographic maps and land boundaries) plus rules, regulations and hunting hours with (or without) a cell signal;

• Tailor the map to your hunt – save your favorite hunting location or feature of interest;

• Save your trails for those early morning walk-ins;

• Shooting hours are automatically determined by your location;

• An easy-to-read summary of regulations, all in one place – everything you need to know, right in the palm of your hand (with or without a cellular connection);

• Access to your Go Wild account allows you to purchase new hunting licenses, harvest authorizations and permits; and

• Use GameReg in the field to register your harvest with the Hunt Wild Wisconsin app.

For support regarding the Hunt Wild Wisconsin mobile application, contact HuntWild@wisconsin.gov.