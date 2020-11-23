Deer hunters reminded to select farmland zone harvest authorizations and register harvest

As Wisconsin hunters prepare to head out for the nine-day gun deer season opening on Saturday, Nov. 21, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters that registration is mandatory and easier than ever before.

Hunters should be aware of the zone, deer management unit and land type on their antlerless deer harvest authorizations and be prepared to follow all regulations.

Each deer hunting license comes with a buck harvest authorization valid for harvesting one buck in any Deer Management Unit (DMU) statewide. Hunters who wish to hunt antlerless deer must possess an unused, valid antlerless harvest authorization. Hunters under age 18 are issued one antlerless harvest authorization with their deer license, valid statewide on the land type designated.

Although each deer license includes one or more antlerless harvest authorizations valid in a Farmland Zone DMU, hunters must select the Zone, DMU and land type (public or private) at the time of purchase or before hunting.

Also, bonus antlerless harvest authorizations may be available for sale. Check antlerless harvest authorization availability on the DNR website.

Hunters pursuing antlerless deer in the Farmland Zone (Zone 2) should select the correct zone, DMU and land type in Go Wild before harvesting the deer. Skipped this step when purchasing a deer license? Follow the steps below or view the DNR’s tutorial.

• Go to GoWild.WI.gov and log in to the hunter’s Go Wild account. Follow the prompts and verify all personal information is current. Scroll down to the LICENSE heading.

• Select BUY LICENSES. Under the PRODUCT CATALOG heading, the option to receive Farmland (Zone 2) antlerless harvest authorizations will appear. Select the FARMLAND (ZONE 2) ANTLERLESS DEER HARVEST AUTHORIZATION link.

• Then, select the county or counties (DMU) where Farmland (Zone 2) harvest authorizations will be used and whether it is public or private land. Hunters must complete check-out to obtain the Farmland (Zone 2) harvest authorizations properly. Remember to print the Farmland (Zone 2) harvest authorizations to have the number available when reporting the harvest.

If hunters cannot access their online account, they may visit a license agent, which will require a $2 processing fee.

Wisconsin DNR service centers remain temporarily closed at this time. Purchase available Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations by using the online licensing center or visiting a license agent.

Hunters Must Carry Proof Of License And Harvest Authorization

Hunters are not required to validate or attach a paper harvest authorization to the deer, but must carry proof of their license and harvest authorization. Hunters must carry one or more of the following:

• a paper copy;

• a department-approved PDF displayed on a mobile device;

• an authenticated Wisconsin driver’s license; or

• a Go Wild Conservation Card.

Registering Deer Harvest

All deer harvested must be registered by 5 p.m. the day after recovery. Go online to GameReg.Wi.Gov (fastest and easiest option), call 1-844-GAME-REG (1-844-426-3734), or find an in-person electronic registration station that provides one of these methods. A registration guide is available online.

Hunters must have their deer harvest authorization number to begin the registration process. Those who do not have their authorization number may access it from their online Go Wild account.

The “My GameReg” section of the customer homepage provides information on current harvest authorizations. Hunters may view and reprint unused authorizations or click the quick link to report a harvest.