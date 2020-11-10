University of Wisconsin – Stout to offer free, rapid-result COVID testing to community

MENOMONIE — The University of Wisconsin-Stout began offering free rapid-result antigen COVID-19 tests to community members, age 5 and older, on Friday, Nov. 6.

The tests are being offered through a partnership between the UW System and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help address the current surge in COVID-19 virus cases in Wisconsin.

The Abbot BinaxNOW antigen tests will provide a result in 15 minutes. A positive result will require a free polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm the original result. This follow-up test will be administered on site with results available within a few days.

These tests will be administered in the West Gym, on the ground floor of the Sports and Fitness Center, at the southwest corner of Third Street East and 13th Avenue East. Community members should follow the signs for the appropriate entrance.

Tests will be administered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. This program is anticipated to run for six weeks or until the test supply is exhausted.

The tests are self-administered using a light nasal swab under the supervision of medical professionals. Community members should register for the test at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/.

Parking details and other information about UW-Stout’s testing program are available at https://www.uwstout.edu/surge-testing.

These tests also are being offered to all UW-Stout off-campus students and employees. Students living in residence halls have been tested regularly since early in the semester and will continue to follow their current testing regimen.

“I am pleased that we are able to offer this free testing program for the university and broader community,” said Chancellor Katherine Frank. “We want to be a partner in the effort to stem the spread of the virus in western Wisconsin. I encourage everyone to register for a test and do their part to contribute to the health and safety of our community.”