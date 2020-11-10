Elk Mound Village Board exploring possibility of an economic development committee

by Cara Dempski

The Elk Mound board of trustees and village president held a brief meeting at 6 p.m. on November 5, 2020. President Stephen Abraham opened the meeting promptly at 6 p.m., and Patricia Hahn, the village clerk and treasurer, verified proper notice of the meeting had been posted. There were no residents present for a citizens’ forum, which allowed Abraham to proceed with the agenda through the communications and miscellaneous business as permitted by law. Abraham spoke regarding the possibility of a village Christmas party. There was no unfinished business to be addressed on the agenda, which took the board to new business and a discussion and action on the application for mobile home park license from VLCL properties, otherwise known as the Nelson mobile home park. A motion was made to approve the 2021 mobile home park license for VLCL properties, and it passed.

Hahn reported there had been a discussion with the county treasurer Doris Meyer about the Solid Waste and Recycling fees being added to the real estate tax roll, and it was determined that the process may be more complicated and there’s not sufficient time for the addition before the real estate taxes go out for the year.

Abraham reported he will forward any information that he gets regarding economic development so board members can continue discussing the possibility of the Village of Elk Mound forming its own Economic Development Committee, which will be on the agenda for the upcoming November 16 meeting. The November 5 meeting adjourned at 6:30 p.m.