St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputies surround Town of Emerald home

TOWN OF EMERALD — Deputies with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office surrounded a Town of Emerald home Friday morning, October 30.

According to area bystanders that witnessed the scene, deputies surrounded a home at 2690 a60th Ave Emerald Friday morning and called for individuals inside the home to come out. It is not known if anyone did leave the residence but deputies were still on the scene in the afternoon. Around 1 p.m., the St. Croix County 9-1-1 communications center dispatched the Glenwood City Ambulance and Baldwin Medic to stage at the intersection of County Roads D and G for a non-emergent incident in Emerald.

It is not known why the Sheriff’s Department was at the residence but it may be involved with an investigation into a suspicious death in the Town of Emerald a few weeks ago.

This report will be updated as detail become available.