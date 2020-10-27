River Falls man dies due to injuries in three-vehicle crash in Town of Troy

TOWN OF TROY — A River Falls man has died from injuries he suffered in a St. Croix County accident a week earlier.

The Ramsey County (MN)Medical Examiner’s Office notified the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office that 53-year-old David S. Melser of River Falls, WI, had died at Regions Hospital on Monday, October 19, 2020, from injuries he had sustained in an October 13 Town of Troy crash.

This is the third traffic fatality of 2020 in St. Croix County.

According to the news release, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 3:21 p.m. on CTH F at Page Lane in the Town of Troy.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 2011 Chevrolet Impala, being driven by Melser was southbound on CTH F and slowing to make a left turn onto Page Lane. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, also southbound and traveling behind Melser, was being driven by Christopher M. Noel, age 25 from Pepin, WI. Noel stated he thought Melser was going to turn but he then stopped for on-coming traffic. Noel was unable to stop and struck the back of Melser’s vehicle. This spun Melser around into the northbound lane where it was stuck by a 2006 International straight truck driven by Cody R. Sylvara, age 26 from Hudson, WI. Melser ended up in the east ditch at Page Lane, Noel ended up in the west ditch and Sylvara was able to stop on the roadway.

Melser was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN, by River Falls EMS with serious injuries, where he died seven days later.

Sylvara was evaluated at the scene by River Falls EMS. Noel had no apparent injuries.

All three drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene was River Falls Fire and EMS and Hudson Police.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriffs Office.