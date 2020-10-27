Cumberland man charged with embezzlement

MADISON, WIS –A Federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned an indictment last Wednesday, October 21st against a 58-year-old Cumberland, Wisconsin man.

Leva Oustigoff, Jr. is charged with eight counts of embezzling money from the Turtle Lake Casino operated by the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, while an employee of the casino.

The dates and amounts of the embezzlements are:

• December 18, 2015, approximately $9,500

• April 4, 2016, approximately $7,500

• April 29, 2016, approximately $1,799

• September 13, 2017, approximately $8,599

• October 19, 2017, approximately $8,599

• October 25, 2017, approximately $20,000

• November 27, 2017, approximately $8,000; and

• January 18, 2018, approximately $8,637.

If convicted Oustigoff faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each count. The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the IRS Criminal Investigation, with the cooperation of the St. Croix Tribe. Assistant U. S. Attorney Diane Schlipper is handling the investigation.

The charges are merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.