Compeer Financial awards grants To Emergency Response Departments

SUN PRAIRIE, WI—Compeer Financial’s Fund for rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, has awarded 163 grants as part of their Emergency Response Equipment Program, totaling $450,166.

Area Response Departments that received grants include the Glenwood City Fire Department, Boyceville Fire and Ambulance Departments.

Emergency Response Equipment Grants help to offset the cost of equipment that community emergency response department need to carry out their important work through rural America. Fifty-four of these grants, totaling $144,166 were for COVID-19 related response needs.

These grants will directly impact the lives of 4,222 people and will touch the lives of over one million rural residents.

“The Emergency Response Equipment Grant Program allows Compeer to enrich these rural communities and potentially saves lives by helping to provide essential equipment that first responders need to do their jobs,” said Karen Schieler, Senior Corporate Giving Specialist. “COVID-19 continues to impact rural communities, and making sure first responders are equipped to respond sagely was an important part of this grant cycle. We are proud to partner with these vital organizations for these variety of needs.”

Since the program was established in 2018, the fund has awarded Emergency Response Equipment Grants to 492 agencies for a total of over $1.3 million.

Several area emergencies respond agencies were among the 163 organizations in Compeer Financial’s territory receiving support from the Program including the Glenwood City Fire Department for new helmets.

The Boyceville Fire Department will receive a positive pressure ventilation fan and the Boyceville Ambulance will receive a portable suction unit.

The Bloomer Community Ambulance will get a cardiac monitor. The Chippewa Fire District will get airbags and associated equipment and the Elmwood Ambulance will get new radios.

The Menomonie Fire Department will get structure fire helmets; the Prairie Farm-Sheridan Fire Department will get a new dump tank, and new defibrillators at the Roberts-Warren Fire Department.