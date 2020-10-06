Buffaloes stampede Bulldog volleyballers

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

The Lady Bulldogs’ volleyball team is still looking to put it all together.

This past week the Dawgs lost both of their matches to the Mondovi Buffaloes. In both matches, the Bulldogs took the first set but couldn’t turn the corner in the subsequent sets.

On Tuesday, September 29th the Bulldogs traveled to Mondovi where they lost 1-3 with the scores; 25-12, 17-25, 19-25 and 20-25.

“If you would have seen the first game you wouldn’t have guessed the outcome of the games,” remarked head coach, Kacey Lane. “I believe we became content after the first game and let them roll over us. In the end, we need to put a full game (three sets) in.”

Having said this Coach Lane is happy with what she sees with her girls’ style of play and the life that they bring to the game.

Lane complimented Libby Bygd, stating that she had a huge night for them defensively at the net with her blocking. She had three solo blocks and three block assists for the match. “She saved us in a lot of situations.”

Lane also acknowledges the play of Ella Holden and Chrissa Kersten both at the net and in the back row on defense. Holden led the team with ten kills followed by Kersten with eight. Kady Grambow and Libby Bygd each had six kills for the night.

Grambow led in digs with 18 followed by Holden with 14, Mya Lagerstrom with 12 and Kersten with 11.

Chesney Leslie had 15 set assists while Ava Olson added nine more for the Dawgs.

In Thursday’s home meet, the Bulldogs again lost 1-3. They took the first set, 27-25 in a nice comeback. They then dropped the next two sets, 14-25 and 21-25. The fourth set was another comeback situation for the Lady Dawgs but this time they couldn’t pull it off and fell 23-25.

As for their play, Coach Lane stated that they dug themselves a hole in the beginning of the games and right dab in the middle of the games. Basically, she narrowed it down to serving errors, “those are easy points that we are giving to the opponent and they didn’t have to earn them.”

Lane commented that her back row worked extremely hard against the Buffaloes’, Macayla Thompson. “She out played and beat us tonight. Props to her for bringing the heat.”

Offensively, it was Grambow who led the team in kills with thirteen. Holden racked up 10 and Kersten added eight. Leslie was the assist leader with 15 with Ava Olson tallying eight and Harper Olson seven.

Defensively, it was Bygd at the net with one solo block and three block assists. Holden had two solo blocks and one block assist. In the back row it was libero, Lagerstrom and Kersten and Grambow contributing to the defense with 21, 20 and 20 digs respectively.

The Lady Bulldogs (0-4) hosted Elmwood/Plum City on Tuesday, October 6th and will make the journey south to Plum City on Thursday, the 8th for the rematch. The following week, Boyceville will play rival Glenwood City, hosting the Hilltoppers on Tuesday, October 13 and traveling to the Hilltoppers court on Thursday, October 15.