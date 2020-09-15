Boyceville volleyball welcomes new coach

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — In a year with many changes due to the Coronavirus, a new head coach is another change for the Bulldogs’ volleyball team.

However, head coach Kacey Lane brings experience to the role, having previously been the head coach in Pepin for five years before they combined programs with Alma. She was also an assistant coach for the Bulldogs last year. Joining her on the coaching squad will be Rochelle Olson and Marki Wolf.

Last year under head coach Keri Peterson, the Lady Dawgs finished with a 6-17 record overall.

The Dawgs lost four very strong players to graduation. Hannah Johnson, an honorable mention for the conference team, was an outside hitter who was very competitive with a lot of floor knowledge. Emma Bygd was last year’s libero and her strength was passing. Emma Ouellette and Megan Hintzman also had a lot of court sense and their sets will be missed.

Returning letterwinners this year include: Kady Grambow, Krissa Kersten, Libby Bygd and Ella Holden.

Coach Lane sees Grambow in a leadership role with her drive to compete and her knowledge of the game. She also see Kersten in a leadership role as she is always talking on the court and sharing her knowledge. According to Lane, Libby Bygd is a year older and a force to be reckoned with. She has goals that she is working hard to attain. In Holden, Lane is looking for her to be their all-around “go-to” player, not only on offense but defense as well.

Coach Lane has tagged Chesney Leslie, Ava Olson and Harper Olson to fill the setter position, while Mya Lagerstrom will be the new libero.

Lane is a little concerned with the fact that they lost a lot of senior starters.

“We may struggle in the beginning with our court knowledge,” she admitted. However, she feels that the squad has some good leadership this year and that when she is done with them the team will be scrappy ball players.

Statistically, Lane hopes to be competitive and compete this year. She would like the team to be .900 serving percentage. Non-statistically, she would like to compete in the conference and surprise some of their competitors. As for competitors, she feels Colfax and Elk Mound will once again be tough as they have been in previous seasons.

“I think a team that may be a surprise will be EPC [Elmwood/Plum City],” stated Lane.

As for the season in general, Lane had this to say: “I think that with everything going on this may be a slow start. But look to us in the middle of the season stunning some competitors. We have a lot of potential that we need to figure out our kinks early on and then be a well-oiled machine later.”

As with all sports this year the schedule is very different this year. Teams are only playing other teams in the Dunn-St. Croix conference. Each team will play the same team twice in the same week, once at home and once on the road. The Bulldogs started the season last night, September 15th on the road in Spring Valley where they took on the Cardinals. They will host the Cardinals on Thursday, September 17th. Access to games is limited to players’ families. Please check with school for details.

Rosters

C-Team

Freshmen: Mariah Marvin, Becca Wyss, Sarah Stoveren, Haley Stuart-Tollefson, Kaitlyn Mittlestadt, Mackenzie Loback, Hannah Dunn, Kaci Fisher, Hailey Hellendrung, Paige Mrdutt, Alison McRoberts, Cora Leslie

Junior Varsity

Juniors: Ali Ruhnke, Lacota Brown, Elliona Staves, Harper Olson

Sophomores: Nicohl Dicks, Jacey Guy, Olivia Ponath, Hailey Hanestad, Andrea Jensen, Cambrie Reisimer

Varsity

Seniors: Alexia Kaiser, Chesney Leslie, Chrissa Kersten, Kady Grambow, Ava Olson, Jensine Boesl, Mya Lagerstrom

Juniors: Madison Andrews, Lacota Brown, Ella Holden, Harper Olson, Libby Bygd