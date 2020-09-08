One injured as deer and motorcycle collide

Please enter your login information to view this article.

DOWNING — One man was airlifted to a hospital as the result of a deer colliding with his motorcycle. The accident happened at about 10 a.m. Saturday, September 5 just east of the Mound Cemetery on State Highway 170.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department, the driver of the motorcycle was Mark Leuthe, 58, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Assisting the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department at the scene was Life Link and the Boyceville Fire and Ambulance service.