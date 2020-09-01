GC Fire and EMS respond to accidents

Please enter your login information to view this article.

The Glenwood City Fire Department and Ambulance service recently responded to a pair of accidents just a few hours apart.

Both accidents were single-vehicle crashes that involved just the drivers of the autos.

The first occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Friday August 21 in the Town of Forest along State Road 64 about three-tenths of a mile east of County Road P.

35-year-old Amanda C. Durpre of Cottage Grove, MN was traveling east on State Road 64 when she crossed the center, entered the north ditch where she struck an information sign before hitting a power pole. A passerby found Durpre along the roadside and called 9-1-1. She admitted to falling asleep while driving stated a St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office report. No citations were issued in the incident.

Then around 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, a truck crashed at the T-intersection of State Road 128 and County Road G in the Town of Glenwood.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, this accident occurred when Kyle A. Myers, 27, of Glenwood City swerved to miss a deer and ran through the stop sign at County Road G, crossed over State Road 128, Myers’ 2004 Dodge Durango came to a stop on the west ditch embankment. Myers was cited for failure to obey a stop sign, failure to maintain control, operating without a valid driver’s license and no proof of insurance.

Both accidents are still under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.