Glenhaven Happenings – 8-26-2020

Glenhaven News

August 15-21

We started the week off with in-room exercises, then made our way outside in the afternoon for some fresh air. It was a beautiful day. We held our spelling bee outside since it was so nice out. Our topics this month were back-to-school items and football teams-two appropriate things for this time of the year, at least normally. We also added a little trivia into the mix, asking where the football teams listed came from. Willard Tronrud was a whiz at that. Thank goodness we had one man in the group helping us out. The ladies did a wonderful job of spelling. The one word no one could quite get right, but very close was buccaneer. We also did some elephant humor while we were outside. For those readers who enjoyed my trivia, I have an elephant joke for you. “What’s grey and wrinkly and jumps every 20 seconds?”

Church services were put on TV for several residents on Tuesday morning. In the afternoon we celebrated Bill Hoffman’s birthday with cake from his family. Thank you, Hoffman family, for the treat! Bill totally enjoyed his cake. Happy Birthday, Bill!

We did our in-house beauty shop on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. They turned out good, even if we aren’t professionals.

Bingo was held in C&D households on Wednesday afternoon. “Thanks” go to Bobbie Berends, who supplied us with some quarters for Bingo. Coffee and cookies were enjoyed after the game. We also held orientation for some of our new staff. Welcome to you all.

As usual, we had care conferences on Thursday, and did some manicures in the afternoon.

The popcorn popper was in full swing on Friday morning, and in the afternoon we picked some tomatoes, then spent some time in the courtyard watering flowers, filling the bird bath, deadheading flowers, and visiting. We ended the afternoon with ice cream. It warmed up quite a bit, so the ice cream hit the spot.

Take care and see you next week.