2020 Wheeler Days celebration

WHEELER DAYS Car Show winners. These six gentlemen took home the top trophies at tthe 2020 Wheeler Days Car Show Sunday, August 9. From left to right are: Jason McDonald, 1st for custom motorcycle; Jerry Anderson, 1st in 1900-1960 for a Ford pickup; Mark Harmon, 1st in 1960 to present for a 1963 Chevy Impala; Adam Krall, 1st in 1900-1960 custom and Peoples’ Choice Award for a 1951 Studebaker; Kurt Kadinger, dune buggy 1st in motorcycles for a dune buggy and 1st in tractors on a Jeep; and Russ Drury, 1st in 1960 to present for a 1964 Plymouth Valiant. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
THE GRAND MARSHALS of the 2020 Wheeler Days’ parade where Margie Randall and Dave Goodell. The pair rode in the back of the convertible during Sunday’s parade. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
A LINE of vintage cars and trucks were on display at the Wheeler softball field Sunday morning, August 9 during the Wheeler Days celebration. —Photo by Shawn DeWitt
UNIQUE FRONT — This 1951 Studebaker Commander land cruiser, owned by Colfax’s Adam Krall, won the Peoples’ Choice Award at the 2020 Wheeler Days’ car show held Sunday morning, August 9. The “bullet nose” Studebaker contained the pioneering 232 V8 engine with 120 horsepower. —photo by Shawn DeWitt