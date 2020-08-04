Lincoln County felon sentenced to 30 months for possessing firearms & ammunition

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that on July 23 Daniel E. Boldt, 46, Town of Corning, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 30 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing five firearms and ammunition, as a convicted felon.

On August 24, 2019, a citizen assisted a female who was walking on a county highway. She told the citizen that her boyfriend, Boldt, beat her up. The citizen drove the female to the hospital, where investigators interviewed her. Among other things, she said that Boldt was a felon and that he had guns.

Based on her account, law enforcement decided to arrest Boldt. Later that day, law enforcement stopped Boldt while he was driving. During the traffic stop Boldt raised a shotgun and did not comply with officers’ commands to drop it. As a result, a sheriff’s deputy shot Boldt in the shoulder. In addition to the shotgun, a 9mm handgun was also found in the vehicle.

Law enforcement subsequently executed a search warrant at Boldt’s residence and recovered a .32 caliber pistol, a .22 caliber rifle, a .22 caliber pistol and .22 caliber ammunition.

Boldt’s prior felony convictions are a 1992 second degree sexual assault of a child under 16; a 1992 burglary of a building/dwelling; and a 1993 second degree sexual assault of a child under 16.