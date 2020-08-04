Hoffman sentenced to 8 years in prison for Peoples State Bank and U-Fuel robberies

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A 22-year-old Wheeler man charged with two counts of armed robbery at Peoples State Bank in Boyceville and at U-Fuel near Elk Mound has been sentenced to eight years in prison and eight years of extended supervision.

David J.R. Hoffman appeared before Judge Rod Smeltzer July 27 in Dunn County Circuit Court for a sentencing hearing, along with Hoffman’s attorney, Shelly Tomtschik.

Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf said she agreed with the recommendations in the Pre-Sentence Investigation (PSI) of 10 years in prison and five years of extended supervision for each of the two felony counts of armed robbery, to be served concurrently.

Nodolf also asked for restitution in the amount of $1114.85 to U-Fuel/I-94 Mart and $583 to People’s State Bank, along with no contact with either of the two businesses.

The district attorney asked that the firearm used in the robberies be destroyed as well.

Tomtschik requested three or four years of initial confinement and a longer extended supervision and asked the court to follow an alternate PSI.

Hoffman declined to make any statements on his own behalf to the court.

Judge Smeltzer sentenced Hoffman to eight years of initial confinement in prison and eight years of supervision on each of the two cases, to be served concurrently.

The judge also granted 290 days of credit for time served on the Peoples State Bank robbery and 286 days of credit for time served on the U-Fuel robbery and ordered Hoffman to pay $268 in court costs and a $250 DNA surcharge on each of the two cases.

In addition, Judge Smeltzer ordered Hoffman to have no contact with Peoples State Bank in Boyceville and U-Fuel in Elk Mound and ordered the firearm to be destroyed.

Hoffman also cannot possess a firearm and cannot vote. Hoffman is eligible for the Challenge incarceration program, the judge said.

The $1114.85 in restitution to U-Fuel and the $583 in restitution to Peoples State Bank are to be paid from Hoffman’s prison wages, Judge Smeltzer said.

According to the criminal complaints, Hoffmann admitted to investigators he had robbed both Peoples State Bank and U-Fuel.

At around 8:26 a.m. October 1, Boyceville Police Chief Greg Lamkin was dispatched to Peoples State Bank in Boyceville on a report of an armed robbery.

A bank employee told Police Chief Lamkin the suspect had displayed a silver handgun and had demanded money. The suspect then fled from the bank on foot, the complaint states.

On October 11 at about 12:57 p.m., Dunn County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched on a report of an armed robbery at U-Fuel on 850th Street in the Town of Elk Mound.

The U-Fuel clerk described the suspect as a 20 to 30 year old white male, between 5’9” and 5’10” tall, medium build, blue eyes and wearing a light tan jacket and blue jeans. The suspect had covered the lower part of his face with a bandana before he entered the U-Fuel store, the complaint states.

The robber had come from the area of the tattoo shop and the Juicy Shrimp Shack, to the south of U-Fuel, had displayed a silver handgun and had placed a bag on the counter and told the clerk to put the money from the cash register into it.

Investigators obtained a photograph from a security camera at the storage units north of U-Fuel, and the possible suspect vehicle was an older blue Ford Escape. The images were posted on Facebook, and later that day, a woman contacted one of the deputies at the Dunn County Jail lobby and said she had received information from her daughter that David Hoffman was a suspect in the Peoples State Bank robbery in Boyceville on October 1. The woman said she had reviewed the photograph posted online from the U-Fuel robbery and that the suspect was Hoffman, according to the complaint.

The woman said she was the owner of the Ford Escape, and Hoffman had been using it for approximately the last month. The woman also said Hoffman owns a silver handgun, the complaint states.

Hoffman was later located and arrested in Menomonie.