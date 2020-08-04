Colfax Village Board approves CSM for sale of former nursing home

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The Colfax Village Board has approved a certified survey map (CSM) related to the sale of the former nursing home on High Street.

The subdivision of the lots must occur before zoning can take place on any of the property, said Lynn Niggemann, village administrator-clerk-treasurer, at the Colfax Village Board’s July 27 meeting.

The entire lot on High Street where the former Area Nursing Home building is located covers a little over six acres.

Area Nursing Home, doing business as the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center, purchased the two lots west of the nursing home in the spring of 2009 with the idea of building an assisted living facility. There were also plans to build a new clinic east of the nursing home and to expand the nursing home into the clinic space on the west side of the nursing home.

Colfax Health and Rehab eventually abandoned those plans and built a new nursing home on the south side of Colfax in 2012.

The CSM divides the property into three lots: Lot 1 where the vacant nursing home is located on 3.56 acres; Lot 2, directly west of the old nursing home, covering 1.94 acres; and Lot 3, on the southwest corner of Lot 2, which has a house on the lot and covers .66 acres.

The property was sold at public auction, and three buyers have been awarded the bids, Niggemann said.

A certified survey map is needed before the closing on the property can be finalized, she said.

The auction to sell the former nursing home building, the empty lot to the west, and the lot with the house was held online by the Hansen Auction Group and ended June 29.

According to the Hansen website, a deed restriction is placed on the nursing home property that states “this property shall not be used for a nursing home, assisted living facility or geriatric services of any kind. These restrictions shall be deemed covenants running with the land and shall inure to the benefit and be enforceable by all parties thereto and their successors in interest.”

The empty lot and the lot containing the three-bedroom house carry the same deed restrictions, according to the auction website.

After the auction ended, the Hansen website indicated the former nursing home had received 127 bids with a high bid of $64,000, while the empty lot directly west had received 97 bids with a high bid of $14,250 and the lot with the three-bedroom house, described as having hardwood floors throughout and a two-car attached garage, received 91 bids with a high bid of $47,500.

At the July 27 village board meeting, James Scheffler of Eau Claire, the surveyor who presented the CSM to the village board for approval, said he was “hoping for duplexes on Lot 2.”

No other information was given about any plans for the former nursing home building or Lot 3.

The Colfax Village Board voted unanimously to approve the certified survey map.

Voting in favor of the motion were Village President Scott Gunnufson and Village Trustees Mark Halpin, Logan Michels, Keith Burcham, Gary Stene and Anne Jenson.

Village Trustee Carey Davis was absent from the meeting.