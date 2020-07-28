St. Croix County Administrator Patrick Thompson leaving for new position By Editor | July 28, 2020 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Area News, Glenwood City, News, Tribune News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts August 11 Primary: 3 Republican vie for 29th Assembly District July 28, 2020 | No Comments » Former Glenwood City Mayor Leonard “Doc” Anderson dies July 28, 2020 | No Comments » August 11 primary: 2 Republican candidates for 10th Senate District July 28, 2020 | No Comments » Accident on State Highway 170 July 28, 2020 | No Comments » Riba Farm receives Century Farm Certificate July 28, 2020 | No Comments »