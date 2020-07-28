August 11 primary: 2 Republican candidates for 10th Senate District

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The August 11 primary ballot will have two Republican candidates for Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District.

Incumbent Democratic Senator Patty Schachtner (Somerset) will face either Cherie Link (Somerset) or Rob Stafsholt (New Richmond) in the November election.

The 10th Senate District includes the 28th, 29th and 30th Assembly Districts and includes parts of Burnett, Polk, St. Croix, Pierce and Dunn Counties.

Link

Cherie Link grew up in Polk County, and her family started Indianhead Glass when she was in middle school.

Link graduated from Unity High School in Balsam Lake, earned a travel-management business certificate and worked in the wholesale travel industry, where she met her husband.

Link and her husband have been married for 27 years. They have two children, one who is a 2020 graduate of UW-River Falls and one who will be a senior at UW-Stout.

After her oldest child was born, Link began working at Indianhead Glass as the auto glass sales manager. When her second child was born, Link and her husband moved back to western Wisconsin and have lived in Somerset for nearly 20 years.

She and her husband started a retail store in Somerset in 2015, selling gifts, home décor, women’s apparel and repurposed furniture, and in 2018, they expanded to a second location in Prescott.

Link has been a foster parent to 16 children and has served as the Somerset Youth Hockey secretary, Somerset Youth Hockey registrar, Somerset Youth Hockey team manager, Girl Scout co-leader, “Vote Yes” Somerset school referendum member, Family of Christ Education chair, Sunday School teacher, classroom volunteer, St. Anne volunteer scheduler, home and school chair, student mentor, National Kidney Foundation advocacy committee member, faith formation religious education instructor, Rotarian, Chamber ambassador, Chamber volunteer and a youth mission trip leader.

According to Link’s campaign website, “Cherie’s unique experience as a business owner, foster care provider and mother of two children, one graduated and one attending a UW school, provides her the insight to faithfully serve the 10th Senate District.”

Stafsholt

Rob Stafsholt is a lifelong St. Croix County resident.

As a fourth-generation farmer, he has helped manage the family farm for more than 25 years. His teenage daughter works on the family farm and in the family business.

Stafsholt graduated from New Richmond High School in 1994 and attended UW-Eau Claire and UW-River Falls. His business experience includes running the family food manufacturing company, mortgage loan originator, owning several rental properties and other real estate investments and starting and operating a waste disposal company.

Stafsholt was elected to the state’s 29th Assembly District in November 2016 and has served two terms.

He is a member of the New Richmond Chamber of Commerce; a lifetime member of the NRA, the Richardson Sportsman Club and the Balsam Lake Rod and Gun Club; a member of the St. Croix County Farm Bureau; a member of the Wisconsin Property Taxpayers, Inc.; a member of the St. Croix County Republican Party; and has been a member of the Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association, Safari Club International, National Wild Turkey Federation and the Sportsmen’s Alliance. He also has served on the Town of Erin Prairie’s planning commission.

According to his campaign website, “Rob believes that the government should work for us, and not the other way around. If elected, he will continue the fight for family-supporting jobs and economic development opportunities for our region. Further, Rob will fight against fraud, waste, and abuse in state government.”