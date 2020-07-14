New Caregiver Resource in Wisconsin – Trualta

With social distancing guidelines preventing the usual support groups, caregiving classes, and conferences from proceeding as usual, a new educational tool is now available in Wisconsin. Trualta is an online portal that helps caregivers develop skills and find local resources, all from the comfort and safety of home.

Trualta gives you unlimited access to articles, videos, audio lessons, and printable tip sheets to improve your caregiving journey. You can develop skills and feel more confident in your ability to handle challenging care situations including those related to personal care, safety, brain health, and even your own wellness. You will have access to trainings from Teepa Snow who teaches skills and techniques to improve your ability to care for someone with dementia. Alzheimer’s Music Connect can also be accessed through the portal, which can improve the mood and behavior of someone with dementia. You can learn about strokes and how they affect a person’s thinking, movement and communication. Providing hands-on care like shaving, showering and oral care are also covered. Topics such as Keep Your Cool, Caregiver Guilt and Balancing Work and Caregiving provide helpful tips for keeping yourself mentally and emotionally healthy as well as host of other topics related to caregiving; and new content is being added regularly.

With an on-demand learning library this big, you get to choose what you learn, how you learn, and when you learn. The lessons vary from 5 minutes to 2 hours, so you can pick what you want based on the time you have. With Trualta, you have access to materials any time of the day and anywhere you are, so you don’t have to worry about fitting Trualta into your busy schedule. Once you create your Trualta account, you will continue to have access to the materials for the entire year.

Trualta is easy to use on a computer, laptop or tablet and is available at no cost to Wisconsin caregivers thanks to the National Family Caregiver Support Program. If you are interested in learning more about Trualta contact the Caregiver Support Coordinator at 715-381-4366.

