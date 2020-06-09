Team Kind is here to help farmers

Wisconsin’s farmers, farm workers and farm families are the backbone of our rural economies, providing for our local communities and selling our world-renowned exports like Wisconsin dairy, pork, and cranberries around the world.

Our farmers ensure we have reliable, safe and affordable food production here at home, producing the food that appears on our plates every day and giving us the option to eat local and organic. Without the dedication of our farmers to growing and providing our nation’s food, our communities would be much different places. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, family farmers have demonstrated resilience as well as dedication to maintaining the way of life that means so much to Wisconsin.

That’s why I am continuing to fight to make sure farmers get every advantage during this difficult time. As our agricultural industry across the state continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, I want to remind farmers that programs and loans are in place to assist including:

• USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), using money Congress included in the CARES Act

• U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Loans, including up to a $10,000 grant that does not need to be repaid

• The Paycheck Protection Program

• Economic Impact Payments

• USDA Farm Service Agency loans

My office is here to help. If you are having challenges or difficulty communicating with USDA or any other federal agency, please do not hesitate to reach out. Team Kind is standing ready to assist.

Additionally, information about state programs to support farmers is available through the Wisconsin Farm Center. You can contact them by calling the toll-free line at 1-800-942-2474, visiting their website at www.Datcp.wi.gov, or contacting them through email at farmcenter@wisconsin.gov. Contact information for local USDA Service Centers is also available at www.farmers.gov.

I am committed to doing work that is good for Wisconsin farmers, especially during this difficult time. You can contact my office by calling toll free at 1-888-442-8040 or visiting my website: kind.house.gov.