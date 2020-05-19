Boyceville and Glenwood City Schools honor seniors with signs

WHILE THERE will be no traditional graduation ceremonies held this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Boyceville’s school administration honored the 2020 graduating class with double-sided signs that feature the color pictures of each Boyceville 2020 senior. The display is located near the high school at the intersections of East and Tiffany Streets. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
ALTHOUGH the Spring sports season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Glenwood City School District honored the seniors that would have participated in baseball, softball, golf and track and field with signs which were placed in front of the high school along State Highway 170 this week. —photo by Shawn DeWitt