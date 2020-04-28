Colfax Pubic Library now has curbside pick-up

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Although libraries across the state are still closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you can now arrange for “curbside pick-up” at the Colfax Public Library.

With the “Safer at Home” order that went into effect March 25, libraries were closed along with non-essential businesses, and with the extension of Safer at Home until May 26, some restrictions were loosened, including allowing libraries to do curbside pick-up, said Lisa Bragg-Hurlburt, director of the Colfax Public Library, at the library board’s April 21 meeting.

The Colfax Public Library Board approved closing the Colfax library ahead of the Safer at Home order and closed the library on March 18.

Hurlburt said she had been on several conference calls with the Indianhead Federated Library System to find out more information about implementing curbside pick-up of library materials.

Curbside pick-up is probably easier for smaller libraries than for larger libraries and would certainly be worth a try at the Colfax library, she said, adding that not all libraries would do curbside pick-up and that she believed curbside would be more difficult for larger libraries because they have more materials available and a larger number of staff members.

Directives from IFLS include using paper bags to distribute the books and to hand over the materials outside of the building, Hurlburt said, noting that April 27 was the start date for curbside pick-up.

To check out materials from the Colfax library, people should call or e-mail the library with their order. Library staff will schedule a time when people can come to pick up their materials, and library staff will meet them outside, Hurlburt said.

Library patrons should stay in their vehicle, and staff will put their materials into the trunk or backseat for them, she said.

Library staff

Social distancing must still be maintained inside the library, and staff cannot work in close proximity to each other, Hurlburt said.

Under the circumstances, since the Colfax Public Library is a small space crowded with bookcases and computer tables, Hurlburt said only one other person would be working in the library at the same time as she is, and the two of them would be working in separate areas of the library.

Staff members also will have to wear masks, she said.

Lisa Ludwig, former director of the Colfax Public Library, has been making masks and has donated masks for each staff member at the library, Hurlburt said.

The library will be working with a skeleton crew, and this will give Jolene Albricht, youth services librarian, time to work on children’s programming when she’s not busy with curbside pick-up, she said..

Some of the ideas for children’s programming for Albricht — who is lovingly known by the library’s younger patrons as Miss Jolene — are video recordings of Albricht reading children’s books that can be posted to the Internet and craft packets and activities mailed to youngsters at their homes.

MORE system

One snag in the curbside pick-up, Hurlburt said, is she does not know if materials can be transferred between libraries and does not know when the courier service will be up and running again.

People can, however, check out anything that is on the shelf at the Colfax Public Library, she said.

Olivia Landon, library board member, wondered if patrons could use the MORE system to see if materials they want are at the Colfax library.

Hurlburt said the MORE system was available but that it could not be used to place items on hold since all libraries in the state are closed.

Anyone wishing to find out if a particular book or movie or other resource is available at the Colfax Library can use the search feature on the Colfax Library’s website. Clicking on a particular resource will bring up a list of libraries where the materials are available.

Hurlburt said she would plan on doing the curbside deliveries herself and that no staff members would be forced to deliver materials if they were uncomfortable with the idea.

“I think Colfax can do it safely,” Hurlburt said.

The library will not be open all day for curbside, although Hurlburt said she had not yet settled upon times when pick-up would be available.

The Colfax Public Library Board unanimously approved a motion to offer curbside pick-up starting April 27 using guidelines from the state and the Department of Public Instruction and leaving details, such as the time when people can come to pick up library materials, to Hurlburt’s discretion.

Staff pay

At the April 21 meeting, the Colfax Public Library Board also approved a motion to continue paying library staff for another 30 days.

After the library board approved closing the library in March, the board approved continuing to pay library staff, and if it was possible, to have staff do some work from home.

Hurlburt said she was recommending the library staff continue to receive their regular pay for the regular number of hours they normally work.

The amount of pay for staff is already included in the budget for this year, she said.

The Colfax Public Library Board unanimously approved a motion to continue paying staff their regular pay for another 30 days.