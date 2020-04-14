Johnson, Baldwin urge U.S. Postal Service IG to launch absentee ballot investigation By Editor | April 14, 2020 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Area News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts April 7 election results see Biden and Karofsky leading the race April 14, 2020 | No Comments » Dunn County C-DAC recommends road boundaries for CWD surveillance area April 14, 2020 | No Comments » Powerball makes changes to starting jackpot amount and minimum jackpot roll increases April 14, 2020 | No Comments » Alice in Dairyland Finals moved to June 19-20 April 14, 2020 | No Comments » SPRING SPORTS IN LIMBO: UW-Madison event cancellations impact WIAA spring tournaments April 14, 2020 | No Comments »