Traffic Stop and Search Warrant in Dunn County

On April 2nd, 2020 a traffic stop was conducted by a Dunn County Deputy in the Township of Dunn which led to the arrest of an adult male and the seizure of methamphetamine. Based on information received during this stop a search warrant was executed in the Village of Boyceville by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the West Central Drug Task Force and Boyceville Police Department. As a result of this warrant 110 grams of Methamphetamine, ecstasy pills, and packaging material was recovered. One adult was taken into custody as a result of the traffic stop and he was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the West Central Drug Task Force will continue to work together to stem the distribution of methamphetamine within Dunn County.