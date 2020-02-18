WW Health performs over 100 robotic-assisted surgeries in just six months!

Since the first robotic-assisted surgery at Western Wisconsin Health performed on June 11, 2019, the team of surgeons, surgery staff and anesthetists have hit numerous milestones. Experienced General Surgeons, Dr. Peter Dahlberg from Western Wisconsin Health and Dr. Ranjit Singh from Hudson Physicians, completed their 100th procedure on December 21, 2019 and will surpass 120 cases by the end of January 2020.

Dr. Dahlberg and Dr. Singh both became Super Users of the da Vinci® robot during the second half of 2019. What does this mean? Being a Super User means they have attained a surgical volume that is in the top of their peer group.

“We strive to minimize the discomfort and the recovery time following surgical procedures,” said Dr. Dahlberg. “The da Vinci® robot is an important tool that we use that seems to be making a big difference!”

At Western Wisconsin Health, the surgical team offers a variety of options utilizing robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgeries. Compared to traditional open procedures that require large incisions, robotic surgery uses a few small incisions.

Procedures performed include:

• Inguinal Hernia: 34

• Ventral Hernia: 19

• Cholecystectomy: 23

• Foregut (LINX, Nissen, Paraoesophageal Hernia Repair): 16

• Colon Resection: 8

Benefits include:

• Less Risk

• Less Pain

• Faster Recovery

To learn more about the surgeons and surgical offerings at Western Wisconsin Health, please visit wwhealth.org or call 715-684-1111 to schedule an appointment.