Lady Vikes pull off win over tough Heart O’North Ladysmith team By Editor | January 7, 2020 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Colfax Sports, Messenger Sports, Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Colfax boys sink Eleva-Strum hoopsters in overtime January 7, 2020 | No Comments » B/C Raptors finish eighth at Northern Badger; take top spot in Dragon Duals January 7, 2020 | No Comments » Colfax boys’ basketball night and day against Elmwood/Plum City December 30, 2019 | No Comments » Blanchard and Best undefeated as Raptors finish second in Cameron December 30, 2019 | No Comments » Raptor wrestlers pinned by Tigers December 23, 2019 | No Comments »